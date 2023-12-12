Port Capital LLC Purchases 30,950 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 3.9% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $64,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

GGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,189. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

