Port Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IBM traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,051. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

