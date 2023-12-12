Port Capital LLC Sells 14,272 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Port Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.8% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $46,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 129,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

