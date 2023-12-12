Port Capital LLC Sells 17,425 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 4.7% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Copart worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

