Port Capital LLC Sells 27,572 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Port Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings accounts for 1.4% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 5.15% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. 4,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,843. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $311.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

