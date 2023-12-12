Port Capital LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 297,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,790. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

