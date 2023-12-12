Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Post Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

