Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,677 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 2.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TAP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,971. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

