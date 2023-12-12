Potrero Capital Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,058 shares during the period. ON24 comprises about 0.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,644 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 502,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 32,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,773. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $76,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,697.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $76,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,697.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $40,667.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,608 shares of company stock valued at $465,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

