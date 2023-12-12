Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 47,302 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Potrero Capital Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the quarter. New Relic accounts for about 1.5% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.05% of New Relic worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Relic by 41.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $5,869,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in New Relic by 116.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.77.

New Relic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,550. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.