Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $137.63 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,162 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 12.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $137,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,317. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $712.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.81 and its 200-day moving average is $581.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.