Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $65.39 Million Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Sprinklr makes up about 5.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $65,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXM remained flat at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

