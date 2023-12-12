Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 80,571 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,571 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 6.8% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.15% of CyberArk Software worth $75,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 52.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 164.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.7 %

CYBR stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

