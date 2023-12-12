Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 110,625 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Unum Group worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 227,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

