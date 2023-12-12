Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 136,901 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,843,000. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

