Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,759 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $516.16. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

