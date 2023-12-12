Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.45. 15,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.