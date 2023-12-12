Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

