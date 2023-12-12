Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 4.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $60,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

