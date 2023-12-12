Prana Capital Management LP Buys 14,192 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,633. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,745.30%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

