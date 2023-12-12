Prana Capital Management LP Buys 222,337 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 316,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,729. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

