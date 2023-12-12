Prana Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 189.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.73. 142,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

