Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $41,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,240,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGA traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. 37,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,986. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

