Prana Capital Management LP Has $26.51 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,852 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 680.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,046,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.89.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

LEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. 199,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $140.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

