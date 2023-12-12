Prana Capital Management LP Has $3.58 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $15,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,500 and sold 439,376 shares valued at $45,821,410. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. 29,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,902. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

