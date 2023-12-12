Prana Capital Management LP Has $31.37 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.14. 156,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

