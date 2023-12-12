Prana Capital Management LP Has $64.08 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 4.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $64,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 1,685,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,441,063. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.