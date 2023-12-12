Prana Capital Management LP Has $84.05 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,505 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 5.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of American International Group worth $84,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 502,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,548. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.