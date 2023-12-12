Prana Capital Management LP Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,083 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 2,201,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,793,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.