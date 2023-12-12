Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,656 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 4.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $72,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.64. 29,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,362. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average is $334.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $367.72.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

