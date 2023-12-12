Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,937. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

