Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,482. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

