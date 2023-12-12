Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 216,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

