Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 178,456 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,456 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,817,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,106,000 after buying an additional 715,156 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 108.2% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 262,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,206. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.