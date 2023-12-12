Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock remained flat at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 774,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,146. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 191.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

