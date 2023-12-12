Prana Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 4.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $69,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.63. 253,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

