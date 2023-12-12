Prana Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Global Payments worth $52,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

