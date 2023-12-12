Prana Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $3,108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $323,148.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,587,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. 16,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

