Prana Capital Management LP Sells 42,309 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $754.62. 53,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,029. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $673.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

