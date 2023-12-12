Prana Capital Management LP Sells 455,561 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,561 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,122,635. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

