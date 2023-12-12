Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. 162,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,225. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

