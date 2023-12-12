Prentice Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Prentice Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,622 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Advantage Solutions worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADV remained flat at $3.20 on Tuesday. 170,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

