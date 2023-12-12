Prentice Capital Management LP Has $346,000 Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Prentice Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,282 shares during the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 4,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.78. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

