Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 53,028 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Prentice Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,028 shares during the quarter. GoPro accounts for 6.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of GoPro worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 629,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,416. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRO

GoPro Profile

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.