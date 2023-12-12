Prentice Capital Management LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Under Armour comprises approximately 3.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 630,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

