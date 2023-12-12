Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,144 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 1,703,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,064,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

