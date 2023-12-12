Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Travel + Leisure accounts for 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 118,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,768. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

