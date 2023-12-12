Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 354,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,199. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

