Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 53,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,952. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

