Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 421,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,342. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.